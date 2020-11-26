Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
Factoryville United Methodist Church
162 College Avenue
Factoryville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide "Scottie" Atkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaide "Scottie" Atkinson Obituary

Adelaide "Scottie" Atkinson, 80, of Lenox Twp., died Saturday morning at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Atkinson, on April 21, 2006.

Born Aug. 20, 1940, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late James Dickson Welles and Adelaide Blydenburg Welles and was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School. Scottie enjoyed her job at Taylor's Hobby World in Clarks Summit, where she worked as a clerk and taught classes. She was a member of the Factoryville United Methodist Church and was involved with several musical groups that included: Classic Voices, Interlude, Harmony Show Choir and her church choir. She was active in many community participation and fundraising groups over the years including Girl Scouts and the church's mobile food pantry.

She loved to bake and took great joy in making platters of Christmas cookies for family and friends.

She is survived by her two grandsons, John William Montgomery IV, Covington Twp.; and Neil Anthony Montgomery and wife, Sarah, Tunkhannock; and two great-granddaughters, Delilah and Bailey Montgomery.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Atkinson; a brother, James D. Welles Jr.; and a sister, Mary Flanagan.

The funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. from the Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, with the Rev. Jean Blackie, pastor, officiating. Due to limited seating capacity at the church set by public health rules, the funeral service is reserved for family and close friends.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may attend a visitation Monday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, where masks and social distancing rules will apply. Due to capacity limitations, those attending the visitation may be required to wait before entering the church to pay their respects.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.

To share condolences with Scottie's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -