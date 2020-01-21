|
Adele Book Baldinger, 100, of Scranton, and who also held a residence in the Hollybrook community in Hollywood, Fla., for the winter months for over half her life, died Sunday afternoon at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was preceded in death by her first husband, George Book, in 1958, and her second husband, Harold "Bunny" Baldinger, in 1969.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Chertok Spitalnick, she was a member of Temple Israel and had been employed as a social worker for Mid Valley Hospital for many years. Even after her retirement, she continued at the facility as a dedicated volunteer. Adele was heavily involved in the Jewish community, and wherever she went, she could easily connect with others, further enmeshing herself within different groups, whether it was at Amos Towers, where she had previously resided, Elan Gardens or anywhere there was a friend to be made.
She was an avid shopper and considered to be a professional at it by many. Adele was a wonderful woman, adored by her family for her strength, resilience and beautiful nature, and will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her daughters, Susan Book and Carol Book Klapper; granddaughters, Jessica Downes Stuebner and Sara Klapper; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Chace, Gabriel and Samuel; brother, Lionel Spencer; nieces and nephews; and her loyal caretaker, Lourdes.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Book; her son, Samuel H. Book; and siblings, Morrey, Mildred, Dorothy and Davy.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at noon in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Samuel Sandhaus.
There is no local shiva.
Contributions in Adele's memory may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, 18510.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020