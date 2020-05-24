|
|
Adele E. Szymanski, 96, a lifelong resident of Peckville, died Friday at Abington Manor, Clarks Summit. Her husband, Stanley Szymanski, died in 1993.
Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Leo and Helen Perucki Pavlick, she was a graduate of Blakely High School. Before retiring, she was employed by the First National Bank, Peckville, for 40 years and was an assistant cashier. She was a member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, and its Christian Family Society. In her earlier years, she was a co-owner of Jer-Del Car Wash, a member of the Eastern Star and the Lutnia Choir at St. Adalbert's.
We express gratitude to the health care workers involved in mom's care: Commonwealth Home Health of NEPA, Regional Hospital and especially nurses and staff at Abington Manor.
Surviving are her son, Robert Szymanski and his wife, Eileen, West Abington Twp.; two grandchildren, Heidi Szymanski and Roy Szymanski and his wife, Lindsay; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley and Alfred Pavlick; and four sisters, Helen Krasko, Jennie Dronzek, Lorraine Pavlick and Dolores Bomba.
Due to the current health policy, a private graveside service and interment will take place at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Adalbert's PNCC Parish Fund, 515 Mary St., Dickson City, PA 18519.
Arrangements are by the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020