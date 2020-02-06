|
|
Adele Laboranti, 92, a Scranton resident, left her full and interesting life on Monday evening to join her husband and beloved sons in her next life.
Adele was born in Scranton, Oct. 4, 1927, to the late Stanley and Martha Mellon Walker. She was the widow of Frank Laboranti Sr., who died in 2014. She had a fascinating life where her brilliance could be shown to the world. She loved bragging about her intelligence, arguing about anything she could and, of course, winning the argument. Her professional career started as a teacher, followed by attaining the rank of lieutenant, United States Navy. She was stationed at the Pentagon in administrative duties. Up until the time of her passing, she would not reveal any confidential information that she obtained in Naval Intelligence. Because of her love of reading books, especially fictional murder mysteries, she became a librarian in New York City, where she had a slew of people to argue with. Next, she met her late husband, who provided her with a good life. God then called her to nurse her late son, Mark, who suffered with cystic fibrosis. She nursed him until his far too early demise. A second son, Frank Jr., also passed away from the same disease in 2016.
Adele's entire family is grateful to have had her as a mother and are optimistic about her soul meeting up with the loves of her life, her husband, her two sons and her parents. Through all her heartbreak, Adele remained faithful that Our Lord Jesus is taking care of her family.
Surviving are her son, Paul Laboranti and longtime companion, Linda Marta; and a daughter, Anne Laboranti; a sister, Louise Brown; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Laboranti; nieces, nephews and a wide variety of friends she met during her fascinating life.
Adele's family would like to thank her nurses and nurses aides in the Green Ridge Nursing Home, the doctors and nurses at the Geisinger Community Medical Center intensive care unit, especially Adam, who she was blessed with taking care of her when she was so sick. We would also like to thank Allied Services Hospice. Adele fought a good fight with Alzheimer's but she allowed God to do as He thought what was best for her at the end. She could not argue this fate as God usually wins. God will hear of her anger about her children's illness. He will listen and unite her with her loved ones.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Janet McNulty.
All are invited to Adele's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements by the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc.
Thank you all for listening to our mother's love of talking.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020