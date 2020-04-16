|
Adeline "Dell" McGeachie, 92, of Peckville, and formerly of Newark, Del., died Sunday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania where she was a resident. Her husband was the late John "Jack" McGeachie, who passed away in 1986.
Born in Chicago, Dell was the daughter of the late Walter and Lucille Nowak. She graduated high school in Chicago, Ill. After graduation, she worked for the United States Foreign Service and later was employed as an administrator in the Art History department at the University of Delaware until her retirement.
Dell loved her work with the United States Foreign Service because it enabled her to see the world. She loved to travel and have new adventures. She spent much of her career stationed in Baghdad where she met her husband, who was originally from Australia. Dell was very intelligent and very social. She loved talking to people and hearing their stories, and she loved to share her own adventures. She was an active member of Limestone Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Del., and served in various positions and on multiple committees. She also volunteered for many years in the church office, lending her expertise there. She was an avid reader and belonged to her church's book club. She enjoyed those meetings and looked forward to gathering with church friends and discussing the books that they were all reading. Dell belonged to a large "Birthday Club" which consisted of friends gathering to celebrate one another's birthdays. Dell liked to joke that as they got older, the club got "thinner." After her retirement, Dell enjoyed traveling to spend the holidays with her adult children, treasuring their family time together.
Surviving are her children, Jacqueline Tereshko and husband, William, Madison, Ind.; and Donald McGeachie and wife, Christine, Peckville; her grandchildren, Justin Tereshko and wife, Kelsey, Brandon and Kelli Tereshko, and Stephanie Ort and husband, Chris; several nieces and nephews.
Dell was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Nowak and an infant brother; and her sister, Lorraine Surufka.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, especially the 4th floor caregivers, for their dedicated, compassionate and respectful care.
Due to the current health concerns in our nation and the world, funeral services will be private as per the wishes of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020