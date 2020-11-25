Home

Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Adeline Marie Fallon


1957 - 2020
Adeline Marie Fallon Obituary

Adeline Marie Fallon, 63, of Kingsley, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Nov. 24, 2020, after her battle with breast cancer for the past seven years.

Adeline was born Oct. 6, 1957, in Edison, N.J. She is the daughter of Mary Gowen (Kress) and John Gowen. She was a graduate from Mountain View School District and earned her associate's from Keystone College.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hop Bottom, where she presided as president for eight years. She was a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, and founder and chairperson of Christian Aids Awareness. She also put together VBS and plays for the church community.

She was also a member of South New Milford Baptist Church where she greeted others at the Welcoming center, especially during the Southern Gospel Concerts. She retired from Clarks Summit State Hospital in 2014.

Adeline enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, being involved with church activities and having people at her home. She loved going on cruises and trips. She liked reading mystery books and hosting Bible studies. She was fond of her plants and took care of them. She made it a point to reach out to others who were going through a similar battle and to spread the Gospel of the Lord.

Adeline leaves behind a husband, Duane; a son, Christopher; two aunts; several cousins; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Gowen (Kress) and her father, John Gowen; and her sister, Mary Gowen.

A memorial service will be planned in the near future.

In lieu of flowers, Mom wanted people to keep passing kindness around and to do good for others.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.


