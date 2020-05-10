|
|
Adeline Rose (Michalczyk) Lange, age 84, was called to be with the Lord on April 27. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Adeline was born in Dickson City, Pa., and resided in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Twp., N.J., for many years before moving to Jackson, N.J., 15 years ago. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.
Adeline attended St. Mary's Visitation grade school, Dickson City High School and continued her education, receiving two master's degrees, one from Seton Hall University and another from New York University. She retired as the director of nursing after 35 years at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J.
Adeline was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Sophie Michalczyk; her beloved husband, Robert T. Lange Sr., in 2005; her cherished son, Robert T. Lange Jr., in 2001; and her endeared brother, Richard Michalczyk, in 2006.
She is survived by her three children to carry on her legacy, Catherine Nordling, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Donna Skwiat, of Jackson, N.J.; and Mark Lange, of Kendall Park, N.J. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caylye, Chase, Carlyn, Thomas Jr., Anthony, Derek, Brian and Matthew, who were a great source of her pride; as well as her siblings, Sylvia Verrastro, of Saugerties, N.Y.; John Michalczyk, of Wayland, Mass.; Joseph Michalczyk, of Dunmore, Pa.; and Lawrence Michalczyk, of Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green St., Woodbridge, N.J. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Las Vegas Chapter, 5542 South Fort Apache Road, #100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 in Adeline's memory, http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/AdelineLange.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020