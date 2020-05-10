Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Adeline Lange
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adeline Rose (Michalczyk) Lange

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adeline Rose (Michalczyk) Lange Obituary
Adeline Rose (Michalczyk) Lange, age 84, was called to be with the Lord on April 27. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Adeline was born in Dickson City, Pa., and resided in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Twp., N.J., for many years before moving to Jackson, N.J., 15 years ago. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.

Adeline attended St. Mary's Visitation grade school, Dickson City High School and continued her education, receiving two master's degrees, one from Seton Hall University and another from New York University. She retired as the director of nursing after 35 years at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J.

Adeline was preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Sophie Michalczyk; her beloved husband, Robert T. Lange Sr., in 2005; her cherished son, Robert T. Lange Jr., in 2001; and her endeared brother, Richard Michalczyk, in 2006.

She is survived by her three children to carry on her legacy, Catherine Nordling, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Donna Skwiat, of Jackson, N.J.; and Mark Lange, of Kendall Park, N.J. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caylye, Chase, Carlyn, Thomas Jr., Anthony, Derek, Brian and Matthew, who were a great source of her pride; as well as her siblings, Sylvia Verrastro, of Saugerties, N.Y.; John Michalczyk, of Wayland, Mass.; Joseph Michalczyk, of Dunmore, Pa.; and Lawrence Michalczyk, of Louisville, Ky.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green St., Woodbridge, N.J. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Las Vegas Chapter, 5542 South Fort Apache Road, #100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 in Adeline's memory, http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/AdelineLange.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -