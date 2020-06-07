|
Adolph "Al" Ambrogi, 79, passed away on June 2, 2020, at Allied Services Skilled Nursing, Scranton, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
Born in Throop, he was the son of the late Adolph and Josephine Ambrogi. He was a graduate of Throop High School and served in the United States Army. He retired from RCA, Dunmore.
Adolph was a devout Catholic and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Throop. He will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity and mild demeanor.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at Allied Skilled Nursing and Allied Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to "Al."
He is survived by a brother, Adam Ambrogi and wife, Janice; a sister, Mary Gosko and husband, Frank; a sister-in-law, Rose Ambrogi; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Celestine Giordano; and brother, Joseph Ambrogi.
Due to current circumstances and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private with graveside services, for immediate family only, at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Arrangements are under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home, Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020