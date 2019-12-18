Home

Adrian M. Parker Obituary
Adrian M. Par­k­er of Scranton died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of George Oliver Burns Sr. and Sherri Parker Moore. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, class of 1988, he proudly served in the United States Army.

Surviving are his sons, Adrian M. McClendon and fiancée, Amanda Rosengrant; Jalen Parker and Merrik Parker; and his daughter, Noelle Ruane, all of Scranton; brothers, Anthony K. Parker and sister-in-law, Debra Parker, Scranton; George O. Burns Jr. and sister-in-law, Stacy Burns, Maryland; his sister, Tracey D. Parker-Johnson and brother-in-law, Thomas W. Johnson, Reading; his grandson, Adrian M. McClendon Jr., Scranton; and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Bethel AME Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., with the Rev. Darian Banks as officiant. Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 9 to 11 in the church. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Go Fund Me Education Fund set up for the benefit of his two minor children. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019
