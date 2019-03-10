Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrienne T. Mayforth. View Sign

Adrienne T. Mayforth, 95, Carbondale, died Wednesday at the Forest City Nursing Center. She was the widow of Harry Mayforth, who died in 1979.



Born in Ludlow, Mass., daughter of the late Jean and Valida Champagne Chenier, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She graduated from Ludlow High School in 1941, and, following graduation, she was employed as a linotype operator at the Springfield Union. Adrienne enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1945, working in the Flight and Schedule Division as a specialist 3rd class during World War II; her unit's motto was, "You fly it; we log it." After being discharged, she married her husband, Harry, in October 1947, and the couple moved back to Ludlow. She was employed by the Palmer Journal, remaining there for over 35 years, until retiring at age 76 and moving to Pennsylvania.



The family would like to thank Dr. Matthew Haley and his staff and the nurses and staff at Forest City Nursing Center, for the excellent and compassionate care given to Adrienne.



Surviving are a daughter, Terri Caviston and husband, James, Carbondale; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Harry "Bud" Mayforth; three brothers, Gerard, Lawrence and Richard Chenier; and two sisters, Jacqueline and Sister Gerard Marie, S.S.A.



Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Indian Orchard, Mass. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

Funeral Home Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.

55 Lincoln Avenue

Carbondale , PA 18407

(570) 282-2710 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close