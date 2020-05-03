|
Agnes A. Ludwikowski, 86, of Moosic, died peacefully April 25 at home. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edward J. Ludwikowski.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Vincenty and Kathryn Adamaszek Hincewicz. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before starting a family, she was employed by DL&W Railroad and worked in the Lackawanna Station. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton.
She loved spending time with her family, singing, dancing and traveling with her husband. She spent many years on her church choirs and was very active with the Friends of Poland of Lackawanna County. She was caring, compassionate and generous to everyone she knew and loved.
She is also survived by her four children, Susan M. Ludwikowski, Taylor; Michael E. Ludwikowski and wife, Joanne, Williamsport; Anne F. Keegan and husband, James, Moosic; and Catherine A. Kunsch and husband, Michael, Devon; grandchildren, Emily, Davidson and Erica Ludwikowski, Matthew and Elizabeth Keegan, and Sophie Kunsch; nieces and nephews.
Agnes was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Stella Gasper, Vencil Meister, Chester Hincewicz, Mildred Zawacki, Helen Kowalski, Gladys Hincewicz and Edward Hincewicz.
Due to the current pandemic, a funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Telespond Senior Services Inc., 1200 Saginaw St., Scranton, PA 18505 in her memory.
Arrangements by Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020