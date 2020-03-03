|
Agnes C. Angradi (née Zarick) of Mount Laurel, N.J., formerly of Delran, N.J., passed away peacefully on Feb. 27.
She was born on May 31, 1935, in Dunmore, Pa., to Susan and Andrew Zarick. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Enrico "Rick" Angradi. They married on Sept. 1, 1962, and moved to Delran in 1966. She worked many years as a staff aide for Bell Telephone and Shop Rite in Delran, holding multiple positions while displaying the quality of hard work, dedication and her love for helping people. Agnes also volunteered her time and skills at the Holy Name Parish in Delran serving her church. She truly lived the simple pleasures of life like reading, painting and spending time with her beloved family and most importantly her husband, Rick. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family, always had a smile on her face when times were tough and never had a bad thing to say about anyone.
She was the loving mother of Robert Angradi (Terri), David Angradi (Amy) and the late Jennifer Susan Angradi; grandmother of Nicole, Alyssa, Matthew, Danielle, Austin, Madison, Dylan and Evan; and beloved sister to Margaret "Peg" Condel, James Zarick, the late Claire Fletcher and the late Thomas Zarick.
A gathering of friends and family was held Sunday, March 1, at Givnish of Marlton, 398 E. Main St., from 7 to 9 p.m. and again the next morning from 9 to 10 a.m. Her funeral Mass was held at St. John Neumann, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel Twp., NJ 08054. Burial took place at St. Peter's Cemetery on Bridgeboro Road in Riverside.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes' name may be made to Samaritan Hospice at Samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now/. To share your fondest memory of Agnes, please visit Givnish.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 3, 2020