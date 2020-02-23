|
Sister Agnes Cecilia Ford, P.V.M.I., 93, was a parish visitor of Mary Immaculate for 76 years. She died Wednesday at Marycrest, the congregation's Motherhouse in Monroe, N.Y. She was born in Novato, California.
She did family visitation at St. Paul's in Scranton (1986); family visitation and door-to-door parish census taking at St. Theresa's in Wilkes-Barre (1987-88); and family visitation at St. Clare's in Scranton, where she was also a Eucharistic minister. She also served in parishes in New York City, Chicago, New Jersey, Connecticut, Albany and Maine. She served the community as local superior and infirmarian at Marycrest, where she retired in 2005.
A funeral Mass will be offered at Marycrest Chapel on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Assumption Cemetery. For directions, call 845-783-2251 from 9 a.m. and noon.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020