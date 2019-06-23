|
|
Agnes Helen Grega, formerly of Lake Ariel and Clarks Summit, died in the afternoon on June 15 at Mountain View Care Center. She was the widow of Charles Grega.
Born in Plainfield, N.J., the daughter of the late Alfred and Bertha Konops Peters, she was a waitress in Edison, N.J., for over 37 years. She was a woman of Catholic faith.
Surviving are a son, Charles Grega, Tobyhanna; brother, Walter Peters, Florida; granddaughter, Kortney Deramo; great-grandson, Zachary Boesch; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Deramo; and a brother, Albert Peters.
A private service will take place in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019