Agnes J. Carey, 89, of South Scranton, died Tuesday afternoon at Mountain View Care Center. Her husband is William L. Carey, South Scranton, and the couple celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in November.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Nowacki. Agnes was educated in Scranton schools and a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish. She was a caring homemaker; and a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Along with her husband, William, she is survived by two sons, Wayne Carey, Florida; and Kenneth Carey and wife, Christine, Stroudsburg; two daughters, Kathleen Aniska and husband, Gary, Scranton; and Patricia Lahey and husband, Richard, New Jersey; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Eugene Nowacki, Florida; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski, pastor. Interment in the parish cemetery will be private. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019