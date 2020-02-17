Home

Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Agnes Kapinus


1932 - 2020
Agnes Kapinus Obituary
Agnes Kapinus, 87, of Jermyn, passed away Wednesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab with her son Michael at her side, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the widow of Michael Edward Kapinus Sr., who died in 2006.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Gregorski Sheypuk. She was a graduate of Benton High School where she proudly played basketball. Agnes worked at Penthouse Meats for many years. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother and friend who loved to cook and welcomed all to her table. A lifelong Yankees fan, Agnes enjoyed many trips to Yankee Stadium with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Michael and wife, Michele, Eynon; and Mark, Phildelphia; grandchildren, Lindsay Schwenk and husband, Jeff, Dunmore; Tyler Kapinus, Eynon; and Jessica Kapinus, Washington, D.C.; brothers, George Sheypuk and wife, Dolores, Clarks Summit; and Paul Sheypuk and wife, Diane, Jermyn; a sister, Dorothy Lee, Jermyn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank and Stanley Horan, and Peter Sheypuk.

Per Agnes's request, a private blessing service was held for the immediate family at an earlier date from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Agnes's memory to the Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation, 919 Martin Drive, Jessup, PA 18434; or Ladies in Pink, 31 Basalyga St., Jessup, PA 18434.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 17, 2020
