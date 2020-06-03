|
Agnes Koproski Gregorczyk, 97, of the Greenwood section of Moosic, entered into eternal rest on Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains, with her daughter by her side. Her beloved husband, Edward, died Jan. 18, 2017, and together they were married 70 years.
Born in Mlawa, Mazowieckie, Poland, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Novakowski Koproski. On May 27, 1926, at the age of 4, Agnes embarked on the Washington from England and arrived at Ellis Island. During her youth, she lived in West Scranton and attended West Scranton High School. When World War II started, she and her family moved to Connecticut and she remained there until her marriage in 1946. Agnes was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish and was lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Czestochowa Church, Moosic, until its closing. For over six years, she helped in the cafeteria with the Christian Mothers at South Catholic High School. Agnes spent countless hours preparing family meals, hosting reunions and holiday celebrations, sewing and quilting. Sitting around the dining room table telling old stories and laughing were times she treasured. She was the kindest lady anyone could have met. She was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame by Gov. Tom Corbett for having voted consecutively at every November election for 50 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene, who was her caregiver and best friend; a sister, Regina Sevigny, Naugatuck, Conn.; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Koproski, Florida; and Judith Koproski, Seymour, Conn.; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Jr., on Feb. 17, 2018; two sisters, Mary Dudek and Loretta Laskowski; and four brothers, Walter, Alexander, Theodore and Casmir Koproski.
A private viewing for family will be held at the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by interment in St. Mary's Czestochowa Cemetery, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020