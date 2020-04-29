|
|
Agnes Preston, 96, of Moosic, passed Monday, April 27, at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. She was a resident of the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dominic Preston, on July 26, 1979.
Born in West Pittston, daughter of the late Eva and Frank Vilonis, she was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial Junior/Senior High School, Wilkes-Barre, and a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca. She was a longtime resident of Moosic, Pa. She loved her children and grandchildren with her whole heart and always worried about them. One of her favorite pastimes was watching QVC. She was genuine and was the cornerstone of her family. She will be forever missed by family and friends.
Surviving are four children, Dominic Preston and wife, Jo Ann, Moosic; Carol Condefer and husband, Frank, Spokane, Wash.; Mary Kelley and husband, Rodney, Harrisburg; and Donna Roat and husband Brian, Port St. Lucie, Fla.; five grandchildren, Dominic and Lori Preston, Newton, Pa.; James and Danielle Preston, Furlong, Pa.; Meghan Dawes, West Chester, Pa.; Frank and Lesley Condefer, Eagle River, Alaska; and Jennifer Condefer and Dan Hansen, Eagle, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, Lauren and Julia Preston, Ryan and Drew Preston, Brittany Condefer and Noah and Liam Hansen.
Due to the current social guidelines and concern for community health, there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of Agnes' life will be held at a later date. The family simply asks that you please keep Agnes in your prayers.
Arrangements are under care of Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, Pa. Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020