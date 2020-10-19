Home

Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Agnes "Pat" Renzini

Agnes "Pat" Renzini Obituary

Agnes "Pat" Renzini, 92, of Jessup, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday after a brief illness. She was the widow of Guerino "Cab" Renzini, who died Oct. 25, 2002. The couple was married for more than 50 years at the time of his death.

Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Wasil and Ann Masko. She attended Jessup High School and was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, now known as Queen of Angels Parish. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a caring, generous friend. She will be missed by all.

Surviving are two sons, Greg "Nino" Renzini and wife, Therese, Olyphant; and Mark Renzini and companion, Patricia Flannery, Laflin; a sister, Ann Maruschak and husband, Jack, Peckville; grandchildren, Tealla Renzini, Olyphant; Brittany Rossi, Pasadena, Maryland; and Tyra Renzini, Jessup; a great-granddaughter, Evalina Rossi; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Thursday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with a blessing service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

Friends may call from 9:30 until the time of service. All CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced with masks and social distancing required. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.


