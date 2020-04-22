Home

Aileen Gallagher, Scranton, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born Feb. 10, 1946, in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph E. and Irene Scanlon Gallagher, she attended Scranton Technical High School and had worked at Allied Services Workshop and as a housekeeper at Radisson Hotel before retirement. She was a devoted Catholic and was a member of the former Holy Family Parish.

Aileen was previously active with the Deutsch Institute activities and particularly enjoyed the bowling league. She also always enjoyed any type of shopping excursion.

Surviving are her sister, Therese Roche, West Scranton; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Thomas and Joseph Gallagher; a sister, Margaret Fitzpatrick; and a brother-in-law, Paul Roche.

Interment, private and at the convenience of the family in Cathedral Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home Inc., Scranton.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020
