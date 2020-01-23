|
Aileen Sallom Freeman, Scranton, died unexpectedly Saturday evening at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Dr. Abdullah Khalil Sallom and Alice McWilliams.
During her 90 years, she led an exciting and varied life as a distinguished and accomplished artist, china shop owner, historian, author, public utility manager, newspaper reporter and author.
She was married to Murray Fox Freeman, of Gladwyne, Pa., son of Edgar Wells Freeman and Alice Winton Murray. Her son, Richard Murray Sallom Freeman, was born June 25, 1965.
Her husband's great-great-grandfather, Aretus Heermans Winton, was widely credited with his father, Wiliam W. Winton, for the creation of Lackawanna County. Her first book, "AH Winton," in 1977, told the story of the county's creation. This book was then serialized on the front page of The Scranton Times in summer 1978.
Her writing skills were tapped by Austin Burke, of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, to author the chamber's history of Scranton, and by the Lackawanna Historical Society. During the 1990s, her work included managing her husband's family business interests and covering Pike County for The River Reporter, Narrowsburg, N.Y., and The Pike County Dispatch, managed by her son.
The majority of the family business interests subsided with the sale of the family's interest in Moosic Mountain to SLIBCO, creating the present-day Valley View Business Park in Jessup and Archbald.
She is survived by her son, Richard; and several cousins. Services will be private from Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Hawley, and interment beside her husband at Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020