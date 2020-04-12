|
A.J. Kowalski, 77, a lifelong resident of Olyphant, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday surrounded by his loving family after bravely battling cancer. He is survived by his wife and caregiver of 50 years, Geraldine Vrabel Kowalski.
Born on July 15, 1942, he was the son of the late Augustine and Sophia Kucab Kowalski. He was educated in St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School and was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. He was a career heavy equipment operator for No. 1 Contracting, Mele Construction, Linde International, PG&E Energy and Dinkelacker Drilling, and an active member of the United Steelworkers of America Union Local 15253. He was a previous member of the Olyphant Democratic Committee and a volunteer firefighter with the Excelsior Hose Co. No. 1.
A selfless, generous, humble man, A.J. volunteered his time in roles that aligned with his limitless love and commitment to his family and community. He served as an Olyphant Lions Football Organization member, Olyphant Girls Softball coach and Mid Valley High School Booster Club member, and served as past president of Mid Valley High School Board of Education. He was active in a program of recovery. "Papa" was a proud, passionate supporter of his cherished grandchildren. He was motivated by following and attending their educational, sporting and extra-curricular activities. They are among the brightest highlights of his life. He was ever-present for his family throughout the course of his life and his challenging treatment.
He is also survived by his three daughters, Tracey Sebastianelli and husband, Robert, of Jessup; Robyn Kowalski (Wenzler) of Peckville and Michele Kowalski (Kellock) of Olyphant; five grandchildren, Michael, Anna and Robert Sebastianelli, and Sophia and Austin Kellock; a brother, Paul Kowalski of Moscow; a brother-in-law, Michael Vrabel of Peckville; a sister-in-law, Elaine Dutka of Olyphant; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sylvia Kowalski; and a brother-in-law, Frank Dutka.
The family would like to thank the many physicians, nursing staff and providers that have helped him with his health care needs throughout the recent years. A kind note of gratitude to Allied Hospice for their service that supported the family, allowing him to spend his last weeks in the comfort of his home.
Graveside services will be private for the immediate family at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Blakely. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Due to the current health circumstances, family and friends are asked to visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020