A.J. Prislupski, 63, of the Keyser Valley section of Scranton, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, the former Donna Krause.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Kathryn Fleck Prislupski. Since 1980, A.J. has been the owner and operator of A.J.'s Towing, Scranton. He was a kind and gentle person who helped many people in times of distress. He had a great love for his wife, and he cherished each moment they were together, A.J. had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his dogs Frasier and Cosmo, extending his kindness even to the feral cats that were on his property. He enjoyed classic rock music, especially Bruce Springsteen, and following the news and current events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother-in-law, Frances Krause, Scranton; and a brother-in-law, Paul Krause and his wife, Monica, Titusville, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Karen J. Pilchesky.
Family and friends are invited to attend A.J.'s Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 1 p.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, 1251 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Private entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours.
In honor of A.J. and all his kindness to others, please consider making a charitable donation to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Semian Funeral Home 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020