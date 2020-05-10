|
Alan B. Cunningham, 83, a resident of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home. He and his wife, Gail V. (Bronson), celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on July 27, 2019.
Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Irwin and Mary (O'Neil) Cunningham. Alan graduated from Scranton Central High School in 1954 and proudly served in the United States Navy until 1959. Upon return home, Alan joined his father and brother in the family business, Barwin Co. He then founded Keystone Business Forms and in 1980 merged with Anthracite Business Forms, owned by Henry and Patrick McMahon, to form Forms Plus Inc. He and Patrick made a great team and grew the business, now known as One Point.
Alan was a humble man who shunned recognition while serving his community. As a longtime member of Elm Park United Methodist Church, he served on several boards and committees within the church. Alan was a Boy Scout Cubmaster, and a founding father of the North Pocono Jr. Football and Jr. Basketball leagues. Alan assisted in the development of the United House Apartments on Washington Avenue and helped to bring the Visiting Nurse Association to the Scranton area. Alan was a member of the Rotary Club of Scranton and was a past president of the Scranton Central Alumni Association.
Alan was proud of the fact that he, along with his wife and father-in-law, built their home in Roaring Brook Twp. He looked forward to his monthly dinner with his friends, Mike and George, and get-togethers with his shore buddy, Anthony. Most of all, Alan loved spending time and making cherished memories with his family, especially at the beach.
In addition to his wife, Gail, Alan is survived by his children, Jeanne McCloe and husband, Dale, of Roaring Brook Twp.; Cynthia Ross and husband, David, of Doylestown; Michael Cunningham and wife, Kathleen, of Lansdale; and Susan Lowry and husband, Robert of Royersford; his grandchildren, Erick McCloe and girlfriend, Marisa Velez, of Astoria, N.Y.; Sgt. Kyle McCloe (U.S. Army) and wife, Melissa, of Madison Twp.; Sara Lowry of Royersford; Navy Ensign Jeremy Ross and girlfriend, Misty Hagler, of Pensacola; Michael Ross of Chicago and Emily Lowry of Royersford; great-grandchildren, Damian, Dominick and Dakota John McCloe; and a niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Irwin Jr. and Rae (Richards) Cunningham.
The family wishes to thank the medical professionals at 65 Forward and Traditional Home Health Care and Hospice for their loving care and support; as well as all those who nourished their souls and bodies through prayer and food donations during this journey.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held once the current restrictions on large gatherings are eased.
Memorial contributions may be made to One Point Fund, which is administered by Scranton Area Community Foundation, 615 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Alan, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020