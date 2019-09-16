|
Alan H. Antoine, 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, at home, and would have celebrated his 60th birthday on Sept. 22.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Jean Fleckenstein Antoine and the late Henry Antoine. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Alan was a lifelong Boy Scout, belonging to Troop 5, Trinity United Church of Christ in Scranton. He had the honor of being inducted into the "Order of the Arrow," Amad'ahi Lodge. Alan was also a "master woodworker," having his own shop in Dallas, Texas. In January 1992 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Dallas. He was employed by various companies across the nation as an electrical engineer.
He loved building things, fishing and gardening, and watching things grow in the good earth. But most importantly, he loved spending time with his three children. He was a loving and caring father, son and brother.
Alan is survived by his son, Troy; and two daughters, Brooke and Hope, all of Cincinnati; his mother, Jean Antoine, Moosic; a brother, Scott Antoine, Carmel, Ind.; a sister, Lori Kennedy, Havertown, Pa.; and a niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at Mount Washington United Methodist Church in Cincinnati.
