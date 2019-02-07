Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan R. Jones. View Sign

Alan R. Jones, 65, Scranton, died early Monday morning in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore. He and his wife, Judith Ziegler Jones, were married June 2, 2018.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late John P. and Jane Lena Kreinberg Jones Sr., he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, a member of United Baptist Church of Scranton and, before his illness, was employed at Penn Paper Co. in Scranton.



He was a former member of the West Scranton Lions Club, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was known to his family as a person who could build or fix anything. He will be remembered as a generous, kind and positive man who had a great sense of humor.



Also surviving are a sister, Jane Kashuba, Scranton; a brother, Thomas Jones and his wife, Linda, Scranton; a cousin, Bob Jones and his wife, Debbie, Moscow, who was more like a brother; three stepdaughters, Michelle Phillips, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Anjil DeVries and Gabrielle Decker, both of Conway, Ark.; three stepsons, Michael Richards, John Ziegler and Anthony Ziegler, all of Scranton; 11 stepgrandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, John P. Jones Jr.; a brother-in-law, Richard Kashuba; and a stepson, Christopher Richards.



A funeral service will be held Saturday at noon in the United Baptist Church of Scranton, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with services by the Rev. Gary Eaches.



Visitation will be in the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.



Arrangements entrusted to Savino Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, Scranton.

Alan R. Jones, 65, Scranton, died early Monday morning in Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore. He and his wife, Judith Ziegler Jones, were married June 2, 2018.Born in Scranton, the son of the late John P. and Jane Lena Kreinberg Jones Sr., he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, a member of United Baptist Church of Scranton and, before his illness, was employed at Penn Paper Co. in Scranton.He was a former member of the West Scranton Lions Club, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was known to his family as a person who could build or fix anything. He will be remembered as a generous, kind and positive man who had a great sense of humor.Also surviving are a sister, Jane Kashuba, Scranton; a brother, Thomas Jones and his wife, Linda, Scranton; a cousin, Bob Jones and his wife, Debbie, Moscow, who was more like a brother; three stepdaughters, Michelle Phillips, Klamath Falls, Ore.; Anjil DeVries and Gabrielle Decker, both of Conway, Ark.; three stepsons, Michael Richards, John Ziegler and Anthony Ziegler, all of Scranton; 11 stepgrandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by a brother, John P. Jones Jr.; a brother-in-law, Richard Kashuba; and a stepson, Christopher Richards.A funeral service will be held Saturday at noon in the United Baptist Church of Scranton, 213 S. Main Ave., Scranton, with services by the Rev. Gary Eaches.Visitation will be in the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.Arrangements entrusted to Savino Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr. supervisor, Scranton. Funeral Home Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care

157 S Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 342-0630 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close