Alan R. Skoritowski of Scranton died Friday at home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. His wife of 30 years is the former Susan Barna.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Jerome J. and Mary Ann Lucchi Skoritowski. A graduate of Scranton Central High School, he went on to attain his bachelor's degree from Penn State University. He was the owner and proprietor of the Convenient Food Mart in Old Forge and also of the Par's Your Skor Driving Range in Taylor. Before his illness, he worked at the Home Depot RDC in Pittston and the Gertrude Hawk Chocolates Factory in Dunmore.
Alan had a passion for everything outdoors. He loved golfing, fishing and playing tennis with his daughter. He was a member at Glen Oak Country Club and Elmhurst Country Club. Later in life, he took up fishing with two of his best friends, Mike and Joe. Alan also loved woodworking and had a workshop in his garage. He frequently volunteered at the former John Marshall Elementary School where his daughter attended. He wanted nothing more than to see his daughter, Sara, graduate in May and earn a Doctor of Pharmacy, but his body did not allow it.
The family would like to thank the VNA of Lackawanna County, Dr. Namita Sharma and all of the nurses at Geisinger Cancer Center for being involved in Alan's care.
Also surviving are daughter, Sara Jane Skoritowski, at home; brother, Jerry Skoritowski and wife, Linda, Philadelphia; nephew, Eric Skoritowski; godchild, Billy Egan, Connecticut; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Alan's family kindly requests that no flowers be sent, instead memorials in his name may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020