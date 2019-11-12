Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel Cemetery
Dunmore, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elan Gardens
465 Venard Road
Clarks Summit, PA
Alan S. Dickstein Obituary
Alan S. Dickstein, 77, of South Abington Twp., died Sunday morning at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, the former Elizabeth "Betty" Liesniesky.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Howard and Geraldine Meisels Dickstein, he was a car salesman before retirement.

He enjoyed spending his retirement years with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the pride and joy of his life.

Also surviving are daughters, Kim Conaboy and husband, Jimmy, Hanover; and Sherri Basalyga and husband, Ray, South Abington Twp.; a son, Donnie, Michigan; grandchildren, Brittney Hiller and husband, Ryan; Alicia, Justin and Paige Basalyga, Kyle, Tyler, Kieltie, Collin, Shannan, Camden, Kelten and Kaiden Conaboy, and Samantha Dickstein; great-grandchildren, Liam and Ryleigh Hiller. During his illness, he loved sitting around with his grandpups, Solo, Fallon, Midnight and Daisy. They took great care of him. Also surviving are nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a brother; Paul Dickstein.

A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore, by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Memorial donations may be sent to the donor's favorite charity.

Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019
