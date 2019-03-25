Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Sare P.E.. View Sign

Alan Sare, P.E., of Scranton, passed away at Hahnemann Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa., on Saturday, March 23, at the age of 64.



Alan was born Nov. 6, 1954. He was the son of Lewis Sare and the late Sally Perl Sare and the son of Lewis Sare and the late Gerry Sare. He was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University where he received his B.S. in structural engineering, and the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a dual master's degree in the same field. He was a self-employed structural engineer and expert witness who worked in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In addition to his engineering work, Alan was a mathematician, contributing numerous proofs to public databases including Metamath, and making advancements in the field of virtual deduction mathematics. A caring and genuine man, Alan enjoyed reading philosophy, spending time with family and in nature, and listening to classical music. In his youth, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member in perpetuity at Temple Israel of Scranton, and was also a member of Beth Shalom Congregation in Scranton.



He is survived by wife, Mary; daughters, Kyla Sare, Portland, Ore.; and Maura Sare, Philadelphia, Pa.; his sister, Lynn Sare Kornblau, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.; an aunt, Arlene Walker; as well as nephews, nieces and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Judy Sare.



A funeral service will be held today at precisely 12:30 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment to follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, West Warren Street, Dunmore, 18512.



The family will receive friends during shiva at 206 Debbie Drive, Scranton, this evening from 7 to 9 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Shiva will conclude with minyan at Congregation Tifereth Israel in Bensalem, Pa., on Sunday, March 31, at 10 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Sare Family Foundation, c/o the Jewish Federation of Northeast Pa., 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, PA 18510; or to the donor's favorite charity.



To offer the family a condolence or for further information, please visit

