Alana Adrianne Hronich, 26, of Taylor, died Aug. 24 at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of James J. and Mary Prislupski Hronich, Taylor. Alana was a graduate of Riverside High School class of 2011, where she excelled in the visual arts, receiving a Scholastic Art & Writing Golden Key Award. She was also featured as a WVIA Artist of the Week. Alana was known as an avid animal lover with extensive experience in the pet care industry, working as a pet supply store sales associate, dog groomer, pet sitter and vet tech assistant. As a talented and in-demand groomer, Alana once showcased her skills on WNEP's Leckey Live. More recently, she worked as a billing analyst at Genpact.
Those who knew Alana will recall her distinctive personal style and skillfully applied makeup. Beneath the surface, she was known and loved for her sarcastic, witty and often dark sense of humor. Among her favorite shows were "Impractical Jokers" and "Breaking Bad." She was an ardent fan of Marilyn Manson and Nine Inch Nails.
Alana will be remembered most for her friendly demeanor, compassion for animals and the joy her jokes and antics brought to the lives of others.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Chantal, Wilkes-Barre; maternal grandmother, Madelyn Fedor Prislupski, Taylor; aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Stacy M., on Oct. 21, 2015; maternal grandfather, John Prislupski; and paternal grandparents, Andrew and Elizabeth Sopko Hronich.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019