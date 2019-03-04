Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert B. Taylor. View Sign

Albert B. Taylor, 87, of Forest City, died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 65 years is Barbara Yanchitis Taylor.



Born April 6, 1931, in Saltville, Va., he was the son of the late Arthur and Sadie Sanders Taylor. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Forest City, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Before retirement, he worked as a tool and die maker at Hendrick Manufacturing, Carbondale.



In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball for the Beacon softball team. He liked to travel and enjoyed going to the casino and watching horse races. He especially loved his grandchildren and will be greatly missed.



Also surviving are a daughter, Pam Ferrari, Union Dale; a son, David Taylor and wife, Michele, Carbondale; a brother, Charles, Texas; six grandchildren, Nathan, Nadine, Ernie, Troy, Nicholas and Taylor Ann; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Talon; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur, Edward, Robert and James; and a sister, Norella.



The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, with services at 10:30 in Christ Episcopal Church, Delaware Street, Forest City, to be celebrated by the Rev. William McGinty.



Viewing will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.





