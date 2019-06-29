Albert C. (Dan) Daniel, age 90, of Hughestown, passed away Thurs­­day evening at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania after an illness. On Nov. 18, 2018, he was preceded in death by his United States Air Force comrade, his best friend and his wife of 64 years, Joan M. (Karichner) Daniel.



Born in Birmingham, Ala., on Dec. 17, 1928, Albert was the son of the late Barney Sr. and Isabel Daniel. He would meet his beloved Joan while the two were serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon Joan's discharge, the couple would wed and begin to raise their family while Albert was stationed overseas. They called Vienna, Austria, and Naples, Italy, home before returning stateside, and, after several stops along their journey, the young family would ultimately call Hughestown home. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the former LuLac Oil Co. of Pittston.



Albert enjoyed golfing, playing softball and collecting just about anything. An unbelievably skilled carpenter, he could fix just about anything. He was sweet, kind, humble and loving and will be forever missed by his loved ones.



He is survived by his three children, Gayle MacDonald and husband, Thomas, Old Forge; Lori Scholeck, Hughestown; and Andrea (Stormy) Daniel and fiancé, Tony D'Amico, Exeter; seven grandchildren, Amy, Todd and Shawn Soska; Matthew and Tommy MacDonald; and Bryan and Anthony D'Amico; three great-grandchildren, Jaxson D'Amico, Matthew Conner MacDonald and Kylie Soska; siblings, Mason Daniel and Peggy Mueller; and many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Daniel; a grandson, John (Ziggy) Soska; and siblings, Barney Daniel, Marie Johnston and Susan Towry.



Albert's family wishes to acknowledge and thank the entire staff the Jewish Home and Compassionate Care Hospice for providing Albert, and, also previously, Joan, with such amazing care, compassion and love.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Albert's name to , c/o 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.



Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2019