Albert D. Del Santro

Albert D. Del Santro Obituary

Services are set for Albert D. Del Santro of West Scranton who died Wednesday at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton.

Entombment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private. Family and friends may pay their respects in the church Monday from 11 a.m. to the time of the Mass. Military honors will conclude the services. Masks will be required and social distancing protocol will be observed.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


