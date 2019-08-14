Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Albert D. Miller Obituary
Albert D. Miller of Scranton went to be with his Lord and savior on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Linwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. His wife of 52 years is the former May J. Herbert.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Albert and Florence Kressler Miller. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, he proudly served in the United States Navy on the USS Intrepid. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Procter & Gamble.

Albert was a man of deep faith and was a member of the Elkdale Baptist Church in West Clifford. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to garden, hunt and fish. Always the life of the party, he loved laughing, cooking, dancing, talking with and learning about others. Above all, he adored his loving wife and family. He impacted all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Also surviving are son, Matthew A. Miller and wife, Stephanie, Archbald; daughter, Tracey Walsh and husband, Jason, Blakely; grandchildren, Maddison and Brody Walsh; sister, Shirley Miller Davis; brother-in-law, Thomas Herbert and wife, Frances; sisters-in-law, Diane Laird and Carolyn Clark Russo; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by sister, Belle Hughes; and brothers-in-law, Edward Hughes, Ronald Herbert, Robert Davis and John Laird.

Funeral services and interment with military honors in Abington Hills Cemetery will be held privately.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions in Albert's name may be made to benefit veterans to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy., Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
