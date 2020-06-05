|
Albert F. Boniewicz, 64, a longtime resident of Allied Services and formerly of Moosic, died Wednesday.
A Throop native, he was born Aug. 4, 1955, to the late Peter Sr. and Cecelia (Black) Boniewicz. A graduate of Mid Valley High School, he then proudly served his country in the United States Army before an honorable discharge. For years prior to his illness, he worked for the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Albert will be deeply missed by his loved ones.
He is survived by his brothers, Peter Boniewicz Jr., New York; John Boniewicz, Jessup; and George Boniewicz, Olyphant; and nieces, nephews and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Boniewicz.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a blessing service and military honors to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Throop.
Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020