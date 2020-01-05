|
|
Mr. Albert Finkley of Monroe, N.C., formerly of Scranton, Pa., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at Union County Hospice.
Albert was born May 25, 1921, in Scranton, a son of the late Charles and Grace Finkley. After the passing of his wife, Doris, in 2005, he moved to Monroe to live with his daughter and son-in-law. For more than 35 years, he drove a gasoline truck for Hawk Oil Co., which later became Exxon. He was a lay leader at Milwaukee Methodist Church, which became Countryside Community Church. He served on the Ransom Twp. Planning and Zoning boards He was an avid bowler and was in a couples league with his wife for many years. Albert served our country with the United States Army during World War II, stationed in Panama.
Albert is survived by a daughter, Barbara Beppler and husband, Fred; a brother, Donald Finkley; a granddaughter, Kristi Warren and husband, Jimmy; a grandson, Michael Beppler; and five great-grandchildren, Addi, Laney and Oliver Warren, and Josh and Katlyn Beppler.
Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will commence at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Washburn Street Cemetery in Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Finkley's honor be made to Benton Heights Presbyterian Church, 2701 Concord Highway, Monroe, NC 28110 or Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, PA.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020