Albert G. Smith, 76, of Archbald, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was the husband of Joan Reedy Smith. They were married for 52 years.
Born in Scranton on April 18, 1943, a son of the late Carl and Delna Smith, Al entered the Boy Scout program at the age of 11 and has been active ever since. He received his Eagle Scout in 1963 and continued being involved by serving as Scoutmaster of Troop 88/388, Archbald. Throughout his career in scouting he served on various district council committees, camporee staffs, Klondike staffs and Gathering of Eagles. He received his Scouter Key in 1975 and Award of Merit in 1981.
He was a veteran of the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, formerly St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He volunteered for the bingo, picnic, the church choir, usher and the Holy Name Society. He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus of St. Thomas Aquinas Council 2644, Assembly 2048. He served as vice president of the Archbald Little League for eight years and was a member of the Archbald Hose Company 1. Al always believed in helping others, especially for programs for the youth of the community.
He formerly worked for Father and Son Shoes, Pacemaker Trailers and in the maintenance department at Marywood University.
Albert is also survived by a son, Kristopher and wife, Amanda Smith, Olyphant; a grandson, Damien; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Reha; and brother, Carl.
The funeral will be Friday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403; or the Boy Scouts of America.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020