Albert H. Schwartz, 79, passed away Thursday at home in Beach Lake.
Born in Honesdale, son of the late Albert and Elizabeth Schwartz, he was a graduate of Honesdale High School. He worked for the Department of Transportation for more than 39 years. Albert proudly served his country in the Army National Guard for 21 years as a cook. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Honesdale.
Albert loved the outdoors and working around his house on his John Deere tractors. His passion in life was to cook. He put on Thanksgiving Together for 20 years along with other holiday events at the Grace Episcopal Church in Honesdale. During the last several years, Albert devoted his time to serving food to the less fortunate.
He is survived by three sons, Adam and wife, Melinda, Honesdale; Matthew and wife, Linda, Carbondale; and Albert (Bud), Scranton; his grandchildren, Joshua and girlfriend, Haley; Gabrielle, Samantha, Jeremy, Timothy, Alexandra, Danielle and husband, Glenn; and Halley; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Noah, Amelia and Wyatt; several nieces and nephews.
Albert was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph, Raymond and Edna.
A viewing will be held Sunday at Christ Episcopal Church, Indian Orchard, from noon to 2 p.m. with Mass at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Indian Orchard Cemetery, Indian Orchard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, under the direct guidance of Linda Lawler Schwartz, funeral director.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019