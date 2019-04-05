Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Hoffmann. View Sign

Albert Hoffmann, formerly of the Scranton/Peckville area, passed away peacefully March 30 in Clayton, N.C., at the age of 89. He was the son of the late Albert Hoffmann Sr. and Hilda Getz Hoffmann.



Albert was born on June 7, 1929, in Scranton, Pa. He graduated from Scranton Technical High School and then served in the



Albert is survived by his bride of 65 years, Joan Carpenter Hoffmann. He is also survived by three children, Albert III (Penelope); Dawn Burns (James); and Todd (Linda); four grandchildren, Kelsey Carliss (Sean); Cally Hilda McCabe; Zachary Albert Hoffmann and Shelby Hoffmann; and one great-grandson, Brooks Carliss (who is expected any day). He is also survived by two brothers, Robert; and David (Carolyn); and nieces, nephews and cousins.



A private service was held on April 3, 2019, at the City of Oaks in Raleigh, N.C.



The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Springbrook Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice Care for their efforts, care and dedication.





Korean War and was discharged in 1953. He then went to work for Eureka Printing Co. and was a supervisor at the time of his retirement in 1992. Albert was formerly president of German American Association of Lackawanna County, a member of the Peckville Lions Club and a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

