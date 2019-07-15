|
|
Albert J. "A.J." Chuck Jr., 57, of Factoryville, died Saturday morning at Jeanes Hospital, Philadelphia, from his battle with leukemia. He and his wife of 31 years, the former Lori Dolechek, married on Sept. 12, 1987.
Born in Scranton on Dec. 24, 1961, son of Albert and Nancy Rosmanek Chuck Sr. of Kingsley, A.J. graduated from Abington Heights High School and went on to Williamsport Area Community College and to Penn State. He was a millwright for Mike's Welding, Clarks Summit.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing and especially fishing at the Thousand Islands with his son and friends. He loved watching the Cincinnati Bengals and complaining about Philadelphia sports, go Bengals. He loved his dogs, Carley, Cass and Ellie.
Also surviving are his son, Brad Chuck, Factoryville; daughter, Ashley Chuck, Scranton; granddaughter, Dakota Chuck, Factoryville; two sisters, Debbie Knoebel, Blue Bell; and Sandy Casne, South Park; a brother, Mark Chuck, Archbald; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.
Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019