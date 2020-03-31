Home

Albert "Abby" Kettell

Albert "Abby" Kettell Obituary
Albert "Abby" Kettell, 71, of Falls, Pa., passed away Saturday, March 28.

Albert was born in Falls on March 21, 1949, and he was the son of the late Albert W. Kettell and Helen Berry. Albert was a farmer, drove trucks and lastly worked for PennDOT. He was a devoted Christian and member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Kettell.

He is survived by his sons, Sean Kettell and wife, Mandi, of Falls; and Brian Kettell, of Falls. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy and husband, Dominick Brunori, of Florida; his brother, David Kettell and wife, Evelyn, of Clarks Summit; as well as grandchildren, Sean, Alice and Nikolette Kettell, of Falls.

Due to recent health concerns, a public service will be held at a later date. For online condolences, please visit aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020
