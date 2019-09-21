Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Albert Marrero Obituary
Albert Marrero of Scranton died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center following a brief illness. His wife is Olga Lopez.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Luz Porto Marrero of Scranton and the late Milton Marrero, he was employed as a forklift operator.

He loved his family and they all loved him; he will be missed by all including his four-legged friend, "Chip."

Also surviving are a daughter, Michell Marrero; a son, Paul Marrero; five grandchildren; two sisters, Maria and Luz; three brothers, Milton, Felix and Alex; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Luis Marrero.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019
