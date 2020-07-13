Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
1090 Carmalt St.
Dickson City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Meoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Meoni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Meoni Obituary

Funeral services have been scheduled for Albert Meoni of Scott Twp., who died July 6 at Moses Taylor Hospital after an illness.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1090 Carmalt St., Dickson City. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. All attendees are kindly asked to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -