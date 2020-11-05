Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Albert Repchak

Albert Repchak Obituary

Albert Repchak, 91, of Dunmore, died Wednesday afternoon at home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Basil and Mara Goydich Repchak, he attended Dunmore public schools and was a devout Catholic and member at St. Michael's Byzantine Church, Dunmore. He was a proud veteran having served in the United States Army and, before his retirement, he had been employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

He enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. A very generous, loving and kind person who was dedicated to his family and friends, he will be missed.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews, and was preceded in death by his three sisters and five brothers.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. in St. Michael's Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore.

There are no public calling hours.

Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


