Albert S. Heater Obituary
Albert S. Heater, a lifelong resident of Scranton, passed away peacefully on Sunday at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Stanley and Mary Tronko Heater DeWald, he is survived by his longtime companion, Noreen Mackie.

Surviving are the mother of his children, Sally Heater, Scranton; and daughters, Sally Alexander, Truxton, N.Y.; Mary Atwood, Scranton; Stanley Heater, Jermyn; and David Heater, Greensboro, Pa.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Gallagher, Lorraine Marsala, Alberta Kizer, Mary Jane Eastman and Gloria Gilbride; and brothers, George, James and Donald.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020
