Albert T. Lopatofsky, 88, of Waymart, died Thursday at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center after an illness. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy (Hinds) Lopatofsky.
Born Feb. 3, 1932, at home in Waymart, he was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Olsewski) Lopatofsky. Albert owned and operated the family dairy farm in Clinton Twp. for many years and was an accomplished member of the Eastern Milk Producers Co. He was devoted to this farm and to his family. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by four children, Mark Lopatofsky and his wife, Elva; and Judith Merrigan and her husband, Thomas, all of Waymart; Lisa Carter and her husband, Mark, of Marquette, Mich.; and Diane Lopatofsky and her companion, David Corazza, of Honesdale; grandchildren, Nicholas Lopatofsky and his wife, Leslie; Andrew Lopatofsky and his wife, Lisa; Emily Dwyer and her husband, Colin; Jason and Cathy Carter, Chad and Kristi Carter, and Brian Carter; great-grandchildren, Adalida, Amoreena, Michaela, Alexandra, Aurora, Olivia, Colton, Payton, Mason, Natalie and Sophia; and two sisters, Regina Hook and Dorothy Johannes.
Albert was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Lopatofsky in 1991; brothers, Paul and Francis; and a sister, Sarah Rodenburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 242 Carbondale Road, Waymart. All attending are asked to go directly to the church on Monday.
Friends may visit on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.
Interment will be in the Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2020