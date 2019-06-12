Albert Ventura, 95, of Scranton, died Jan. 1 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Eleanor Rybnik. The couple had been married for 43 years.



Born in the Bunker Hill section of Dunmore, he was the son of the late Bernard and Rose Longo Ventura and he attended the Scranton public schools. He served in the United States Army Air Corps communications division during World War II and took part in the Normandy Invasion. Before retirement, he was an electronic technician for the former Weston Electronics in Archbald and in his later years he enjoyed working as a security guard.



He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to and playing country music. He also enjoyed going to flea markets and was a member of the CB Radio Club. He had a great sense of humor and adored his grandson, Daniel, who he enjoyed spending time with. He will be sadly missed.



Surviving are his daughter, Lori Sweeney and husband, Gerald and their son, Daniel Albert Sweeney, all of Scranton; a sister, Sylvia Pollard, Rochester, N.Y.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Savay, John, Bernard, Julius and Peter Ventura; and a sister, Mary Ventura.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at noon at Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. Interment is private at the convenience of the family.



There are no public calling hours. Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.





