Alberta Bodie Jones, 92, of Forest City, died Sunday at home. She was the widow of Paul L. Jones, who died Oct. 30, 2014.
Born in Honesdale, daughter of the late Wallace R. and Pearl E. Barnes Bodie, she attended the First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, and was a former member of the Centennial Methodist Church, Forest City. Before retirement, she was a self-employed housekeeper.
Surviving are several cousins, friends and neighbors.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Ruth Bodie.
Graveside services will be held Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the Bethany Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020