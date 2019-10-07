|
|
Alberta Ceccotti, 87, of Jessup, a resident at Mid Valley Health Care Center, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She was the widow of Raymond "Remo" Ceccotti, who died Dec. 12, 2013. The couple was married for 60 years at the time of his death.
Born in Archbald, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mollie Emiliani Prutisto. She was a graduate of Archbald High School and was owner and operator, along with her husband, of Ceccotti's Store in Jessup. She was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, Queen of Angels Parish.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a very talented painter and baker and a friend to all that met her. A special thanks to Dr. Freda and the Prime Med staff, the Mid Valley Health Care Center staff for their years of care, Elaine DeBella who was her caregiver for many years, and Cathy from Hospice of the Sacred Heart Path Program.
Surviving are a son, Raymond and wife, Amy, Eynon; grandchildren, Ava and Cameron, both at home; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Veechi.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019