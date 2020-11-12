Home

Donahue Funeral Home
303 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-7001
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
801 Taylor Ave.
Scranton, PA
Funeral services have been scheduled for Alberta Eagleton, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Her family was by her side, and she was surrounded by prayers and love.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin on Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, with interment to follow at Cathedral Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Participants are requested to abide by all CDC guidelines and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alberta's memory to either of two organizations that were special to Alberta, Immaculate Conception Church or the Salvation Army Scranton Corps, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.


